A building and roads consultant, Abdullai Mahama is asking motorists to drive at minimum speed when approaching toll booths on the Tema motorway.

He contends that, some drivers fail to reduce their speed which results in crashes.

This caution comes on the back of a fatal crash on the Accra-Tema motorway that left one dead and another severely injured on Sunday.

According to an eyewitness, a Tema-bound fuel tanker skidded off the road and collided with one of the obsolete toll booths at the Accra end.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr Mahama stressed that drivers must check their speed when using the Tema motorway.

“The speed with the fact that the speedometers are already there but people forget. I am sure that there are not adequate information signs to actually inform or warn the vehicles which are getting closer to such locations to be wary that there are toll booths in these locations, especially on the motorway. And so it is just the speed that has to be drastically reduced by the motorists so that before they get to those locations they don’t get themselves involved in those head-on with the booths which are permanently situated in the carriageway,” he said.

Mr Mahama also called on government to provide more information signs within areas with toll booths to avert road crashes.

“It is just about having adequate information signs over there. You don’t necessarily need the people to be there to actually ward off the motorists from approaching the place. When there are adequate information signs when you are approaching the toll booth I think that will be enough,” he added.