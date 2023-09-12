Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has said that he will not step down for any candidate in the race to become the next flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Agyapong is one of the four aspirants who are slugging it out to lead the party ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The NPP will elect their flagbearer for the 2024 elections on November 4.

Taking to his page on X formerly Twitter on Tuesday Mr Agyapong said “I’m not going to step down for anybody.”

The NPP’s presidential primaries are expected to be a closely contested race, with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia seen as the frontrunner.

Mr Agyapong’s comments come days after another flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyeremateng, quit the race citing intimidation and unfairness in the processes leading up to the Special Delegates Conference where he placed third with 95 votes out of over 900 delegates who voted.