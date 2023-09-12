The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has denied running a one-man show at the Ghana Police Service.

Dampare was responding to allegations that he was responsible for the leaked tape that has sparked a lot of controversy in recent days.

Addressing the parliamentary committee probing the leaked audio, Dampare said he is not running a one-man show and that he consults with other senior police officers before making decisions.

According to him, those allegations made by COP Alex Mensah, and Superintendent George Asare when they appeared before the committee were deliberately made to tarnish his image and reputation.

“I think I addressed this question earlier, my POMAB members are here, unfortunately, they are not on oath so they cannot testify, we would have heard them. They call it united POMAB, and it is a chain, nobody breaks it unless you are going on retirement and then we replace you.

“This whole idea of running a one-man show is just to paint me black, so it is never true. They [implicated police officers] went to lie thinking that we would never get the opportunity to speak to it.”

Dampare also denied that he was involved in the recording of the leaked tape.

“I was not involved in the recording of the leaked tape,” he said.

The leaked tape purportedly captures the senior police officers discussing with the former Northern regional chairman of the NPP, Bugri Naabu plotting the removal of the IGP.