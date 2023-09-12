The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has disagreed with the assessment of the former Director-General of Police Operations, COP George Alex Mensah, that he is the worst IGP in the history of Ghana.

Appearing before the parliamentary ad-hoc committee probing the plot to oust him, Dampare said that his administration, which includes COP Mensah, is working collectively to ensure that his team becomes the best in the history of the Police Service.

“If I am the worst, then collectively, all of us are the worst, including my brother who was serving in that capacity as a member of the team that I lead. So I think it was a slip of the tongue on his part,” Dampare said.

He further told the committee that his administration has carefully learned from its predecessors and is determined to create a formidable service for generations to come.

“We are on our way to being the best in terms of all those that have come before us, and we have a good reason for that. We are getting on to become the best in the history of the country. And the reason why we want to be the best under my leadership is that when most of my forebears were there, we saw what they were doing right and saw the challenges. We have the opportunities to learn from them and do things right.

“We don’t only want to be the best, but we want those who will come after us to perform better than us. And when that happens, we will end up building strong institutions. So it cannot be true that my administration is the worst.”

Dampare’s comments come in response to claims by COP Mensah that Dampare is the worst IGP in the history of Ghana.