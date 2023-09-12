The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has denied having any working relationship with the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu.

Appearing before the parliamentary committee tasked to probe the leaked tape that could lead to his removal from office, Dampare said: “I do not have any working relationship with him [Bugri Naabu]”. he had never visited me in my office”.

Asked if he contracted Bugri Naabu to secretly record the leaked tape, the IGP categorically stated: “No”.

Bugri Naabu confirmed the veracity of the contentious leaked tape and insisted that he hired someone to record the conversation. He made the confirmation when he appeared before the committee probing the matter on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Superintendent George Asare told the committee that Bugri Naabu claimed that he recommended Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to the President before his appointment as the IGP.

He also alleged that his information suggested that the IGP plotted the recording of their conversation with Bugri Naabu.

The IGP earlier made a formal request for the three implicated senior police officers to be excluded from the proceedings during his testimony in the ongoing leaked tape probe.

His request was, however, turned down by the Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, who stated that he would suffer no injury if those officers sat through his testimony.

Background

The leaked audio captured an alleged plot by the NPP to oust the current IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and rig the 2024 polls.

When he appeared before the parliamentary committee tasked to investigate the lead tape on Monday, August 28, 2023, Bugri Naabu, confirmed the veracity of the audio.

In a candid admission, Bugri Naabu confirmed that the crucial conversation, which sparked controversy, indeed transpired between himself and three other high-ranking Police Officers took place at the confines of his office located in Osu, near the Osu Police Station.

He further identified the three police officers as Commander Asare, COP Mensah and Superintendent Gyebi.