The National Service Scheme (NSS) says it has 600 bags of maize ready for onward distribution to Senior High Schools (SHSs) across the country.

The scheme through the Economic Enclave Project under the GhanaCARES “Obaatan Pa” initiative has harvested over 600 bags of maize and handed them over to the Ministry of Education for distribution among the schools in the country towards the school feeding programme.

The Acting Head of Corporate Affairs, NSS Ambrose Entsiwah said this in an interview with Citi News in Accra on Wednesday.

“We have actually so far prepared and bagged 600 bags to be sent to some of the Free SHSs to augment their feeding stock for the students… We still have some of the maize on the farm yet to be harvested.”

“So when we are able to do that then we will be able to tell the number of bags that will come out of the next harvesting which will be done very soon. But that will be dependent on the fact that the Ministry will have to take a decision on which of the schools will benefit.”

Mr Entsiwah indicated that 50 personnel under the NSS from agricultural institutions across the country are in charge of activities on the farms with assured employment after service,” he said.

Again, he said that about 1000 bags of rice are expected from the first harvest from the farms operated by the National Service Scheme (NSS) to shore up food supplies to schools under the Free Senior High School programme.