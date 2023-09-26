The Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly is collaborating with the Department of Urban Roads to fix a bridge that caved in at Akweteman Pentecost Church during last Friday’s downpour.

The partial collapse of the bridge contributed to severe flooding in the area.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Okaikwei North, Boye Laryea, who spoke to Citi News, said a new and enhanced bridge is expected to be completed in a month’s time.

“Yesterday we gave the Urban Roads a full report of what has happened. So there and then they also followed it up and came and realized that something quickly has to be done. So yesterday the instruction was that we close that route and they started working on the drawings because according to them they need to change the whole architecture of that place. So we have made an alternative route. So I am sure that by Thursday, the drawings will be ready for work to commence,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMeT) has warned that the country’s capital, Accra, will experience flooding whenever it rains more than 50 millimetres.