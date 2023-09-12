The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on Monday, September 11, filed a motion at the High Court seeking confirmation of seizure and freezing orders of the financial assets of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.

A hearing has been slated for October 18, 2023.

The Cedi and Dollar bank accounts belonging to the former minister were frozen by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on August 9 but the High Court in Accra on August 31 overturned the decision.

The court ordered that funds seized from the former minister be returned to her within seven days and also directed the OSP to unfreeze Cecilia Dapaah’s accounts.

The OSP subsequently invoked its powers to retake custody of the money, days after the High Court asked the office to return the seized money.

Background

Madam Dapaah, former Sanitation Minister became the talk of the town in July 2023, when the Chronicle Newspaper reported that her domestic helps had been dragged to court for allegedly stealing $1 million, 300,000 euros, several millions of cedis and personal effects of the former minister and her husband valued at thousands of Ghana Cedis and dollars.

Cecilia Dapaah subsequently resigned from her position after a public uproar. She was arrested by the OSP and was later granted bail.

Officials from the Office of the Special Prosecutor on Monday, July 24, 2023, searched the home of the former Minister of Sanitation.

The OSP said it found US$590,000 and GHC2.7 million in cash at the apartment of the former minister.

Officials from the Office of the Special Prosecutor took immediate action, seizing these substantial cash sums as crucial evidence to support the ongoing investigation.

The OSP also froze seven bank accounts of Cecilia Dapaah.