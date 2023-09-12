The Ghana Police Service has officially confirmed its commitment to provide security for the upcoming #OccupyBOGDemo scheduled for Tuesday, 3rd October, 2023.

This demonstration is being organized by the Minority caucus in Parliament and aims to call for the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies, citing concerns of mismanagement within the Central Bank.

In a letter addressed to the Minority caucus, the Accra Regional Police Command outlined specific guidelines and expectations for the protest.

The letter emphasized that the protesters must adhere to the designated route, which includes the following key locations: Obra Spot – Adabraka Ridge Roundabout – National Theatre Traffic Light-High Court Complex Traffic Light – Atta Mills Highway- U-Turn to Independence Square.

These directions were in accordance with the route specified in the caucus’s letter, marked as Number OW/PH/23/0005, dated 11th September 2023.

Furthermore, the police have underscored the importance of maintaining peace and order throughout the demonstration. They have called on the organizers and participants to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner before, during, and after the protest to ensure there is no breach of peace or public safety.

The Minority on Monday announced for the second time the suspension of its planned protest to occupy the premises of the Bank of Ghana to demand the resignation of the governor and his deputies.

The decision to postpone the protest according to the minority comes after the Police failed to mark out safe zones for the protest.

Minority leader Cassiel Ato Forson while addressing the media said the picketing has been temporarily called off for public safety.