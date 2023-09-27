Police in Suhum are investigating the death of a 45-year-old driver who ran into a stationary cargo truck with his Sprinter bus at Apeatu, a community in the Suhum Municipality on the main Accra-Kumasi Highway.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased, Emmanuel Debrah, was driving a Sprinter bus with registration number GC 2287-15 from Accra loaded with tomatoes when he ran into the stationary cargo truck with registration number AW 4725-16, resulting in his death.

It is unclear whether Debrah was dozing off or his vehicle developed a mechanical fault, but the accident, which occurred on the morning of Tuesday, September 26, 2023, also resulted in the injury of another person.

The Suhum Municipal Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) Accident Prevention Squad (APS) rushed to the scene to assist with rescue operations.

They managed to control traffic and assisted in conveying the injured and the remains of the deceased to the Suhum Government Hospital.