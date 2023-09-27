The Police in Suhum in the Eastern region are on a manhunt for a 22-year-old Okada rider who allegedly poisoned his girlfriend at Koransang in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The Okada rider whose name has only been given as Akooko was in a romantic relationship with the deceased, 17-year-old Matilda Dankwa who recently completed her Junior High School (JHS) education.

According to the Assemblyman for the area, the deceased who got pregnant for the Okada rider declined to terminate the pregnancy when the suspect requested her to do so.

On Monday, the suspect came for the deceased on his motorcycle and a few minutes later the deceased was found with foam oozing out from her mouth. Police are suspecting that she was poisoned.

The police who visited the crime scene to convey the body of the deceased to the Suhum government hospital morgue have begun investigations to apprehend the suspect Akooko who is currently on the run.

Assemblyman Confirms Incident

Assemblyman for Koransang, Ransford Norvor confirming the incident to the media indicated that “the deceased completed school this year. Her name is Matilda Dankwa. According to an eyewitness, around 4 pm yesterday, her boyfriend picked her up from home and the news of her death was received within 30 minutes after they left.”

“The eyewitness said the deceased was pregnant but her boyfriend wanted her to abort it which she refused so it is alleged that he poisoned her. So only the police can determine that because we can’t tell what really happened.”

Police Investigation

The police are investigating the incident and are appealing to the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.