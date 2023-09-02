Nii Okai has called on Rev Dr Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education as part of courtesy calls ahead of his upcoming Mokobe@20 celebrations.

Nii Okai whose mission work with high schools and international schools spans almost 3 decades, made the call months after honouring the Ministry’s invitation to lead them in worship.

“We celebrated the 10th anniversary of ‘Moko Be’ with a project that saw the funding of 10 open-heart surgeries for 10 needy Ghanaians under 10 years.”

“As we celebrate another decade of impact, we are looking to sponsor 20 beneficiaries in partnership with the University of Ghana Medical Centre and its affiliates. The current tally of successful surgeries supported stands at 21,” Nii commented.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour recounted his personal experience with the song ‘Moko Be’ during his days at UMAT as a chorister and lauded Nii Okai for his consistency and focus on bringing benefit to the less privileged as part of his mission work.

“We have observed your work over the decades with admiration, and we look forward to supporting your efforts both on a personal level and as a ministry. We believe the years ahead would be even more impactful as you continue to mentor many more students to pursue excellence in their fields of endeavour,” Rev. Ntim Fordjour noted.

Present at the meeting was Mr. Robert Richard Suapim, a Marketing, Events and PR consultant to the ministry, who thanked the Deputy Minister for his assistance.

He also commended Rev. Nii Okai for his consistency in ministry, reflecting on his personal encounter with the Mokobe hitmaker during their days in Mfantsipim and KNUST.

The team also briefly called on Dr Eric Nkansah, the Director General of the Ghana Education Service to formally invite him to the event.