Acclaimed Ghanaian musician and pastor Nii Okai has unveiled a grand concert to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his hit album “Moko Be”.

The concert will take place on September 17, 2023, at the ICGC Zoe Temple in Tema. The announcement was made during a press launch held at the Medical Training and Simulation Centre of the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) in Legon on August 17, 2023.

Nii Okai recounted some memorable experiences that marked the formative years of contemporary gospel music in Ghana, and also outlined activities earmarked for the 20th celebration of his classic debut album, “Moko be”.

“Moko be is a whole community comprising musicians, producers, singers, volunteers and partners who have and continue to believe in what The Lord has called us into and remain focused to declare His sovereignty through our contemporary gospel music.”

“I am humbled to have nurtured many gifted minstrels over the past two decades who are currently taking the world by storm with their music, and I’m excited to share the stage with them come September 17 in Tema where it all began,” Nii commented.

The concert will feature Joe Mettle, KODA, Eugene Zuta, MOGmusic, Kofi Karikari, Naa Mercy, David Osabutey, Lordina the Soprano, and many more, some of whom have collaborated with Nii Okai since the release of his debut album.

“I had the opportunity to work with KODA who eventually introduced me officially to Ataa Nii Okai. I had the opportunity to join the Moko Be launch on December 24, 2003, and from then on to be part of team Virtue. Having the opportunity to be close to the vessel of God impacted my Christian growth, my ministry, and my leadership development as a whole.”

“I have been especially challenged by his love for God, his quest to bring the best out of people, and his visionary leadership. As we celebrate 20 years of Moko Be, I celebrate a man of God whose obedience continues to have a positive domino effect on music ministry in Ghana and beyond, and on God’s kingdom as a whole,” Eugene Zuta commented.

The launch event was chaired by Reverend Kojo Amo-Asare, Lead Pastor of the ICGC Zoe Temple, who seized the opportunity to welcome all patrons to Tema in general and his church in particular for the celebration concert, after commending Nii Okai for his worthy example in the ministry.

Minister Esther Godwyll serenaded the guests with a medley of worship songs, culminating in a stirring rendition of Moko be.

Professor Nana Akyaa Yao, head of the UGMC Paediatric Centre, further outlined a 20 hearts partnership campaign with the Nii Okai Saving Hearts Foundation (NOSHF) as part of the celebrations, which includes mission teams from the Boston Children’s Hospital Heart Center and Kinderherzen from Germany.

An estimated 20 needy children requiring heart surgeries are expected to benefit from this initiative. This would bring the tally of beneficiaries of the NOSHF to 41 upon completion, since its inception in 2013. There was a beneficiary who testified to this at the event.

Mr. Franklin Eleblu, Chief Software Architect at IT Consortium, gave details about the ticketing and fundraising campaign for the celebration, which includes the Chango app, the ticket shortcode 887273#, and ticket prices of GHC 70 (single), GHC 120 (double), GHC 200 (VIP Heartsavers), and GHC 25/USD 5 (online viewing). The ticket hotline is 0246156915.

Total Family Health Organisation (TFHO), a fellow Teknocrat organization, endorsed the celebration with a kind sponsorship from their company. This was recounted by the Sales & Marketing Manager, Mr. Felix Nyano-Fosu, who also recounted the ministry work of Nii Okai while on KNUST campus.

The mascot for the celebration was unveiled by Mr. Patrick Oduro, CEO of the Hephzibah Christian Center. He also announced an upcoming brand association between the center and the NOSHF.