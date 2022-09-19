As part of the celebration of his 45th birthday, gospel singer, Nii Okai, has launched an 8-track album, titled ‘Revealing Jesus.’

The new album (his 8th) comes exactly 19 years after his maiden ‘Moko Be’ album was released.

Produced by Koda, the album features MOGmusic, Eugene Zuta and Pastor Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye among others.

Nii Okai Ministries has announced a weekend of activities to celebrate the milestone, including courtesy calls on media business owners, stakeholders and associates premiere meet, thanksgiving service, and high school outreach to Akosombo International School.

The new album will be released via Boomplay and all other digital platforms and streaming sites.

Four of the songs namely, Moko Be (Praise), Breaking Seals, Kron (Holy), Naano Lala are already enjoying rotation on Apple Music and on key radio stations in the country.

“I have come to appreciate that our raison d’être is for Jesus to be revealed to and through us. This album marks a new beginning in my ministry as I look forward to what is to come,” Nii Okai comments.

Pastor Nii Okai, who recently clocked over a million views on YouTube for his Praise Remix collaboration with Joe Mettle, has released the visuals of Naano lala (Eternal Chorus), his latest single off the upcoming album.

“This is awesome! My jam for the day. Simple, filled with subtle shows of brilliance, and I just love it. Sweet, no unnecessary complex stuff and beautifully done. Fills my heart with joy and I bless God for your unvarnished talent,” Comments Ace Anan Ankomah, a mentor, composer and music hobbyist.

Nii Okai Ministries is currently hosting a global #naanolalachallenge across social media and it seeks to showcase the dexterity and versatility among music directors and their choirs, using the refrain of his latest single – Naano Lala (Eternal Chorus).

Nii Okai’s Saving Hearts Foundation continues to fund-save open-heart surgeries for needy children in collaboration with select Paediatric Intensive Care Units. This year, with support from Citi TV & Citi97.3FM, the Foundation hopes to touch more lives by World Hearts Day on September 29.