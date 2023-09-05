Two persons are currently in critical condition and receiving treatment at the Tetteh Quashie Memorial Hospital following an accident which occurred on Tuesday morning, September 5, at Mamfe on the main Accra-Koforidua highway.

The accident according to eyewitnesses occurred after a tanker truck that was descending the Mamfe Hill allegedly developed a brake failure and in the process ran into 6 vehicles from the opposite side, causing damage to all 6 vehicles.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service, National Fire Service and the Ambulance Service who were dispatched to the scene to help with the rescue operation, and manage traffic, hurriedly rushed four persons to the Tetteh Quashie hospital where two are said to be in critical condition.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, an eyewitness Samuel Kofi Karikari said, “There was this fuel tanker that was coming from I think possibly Accra heading towards Koforidua. Upon descending the Mamfe mountain, his brake developed a fault and started to run through incoming cars. The number of cars involved in the incident including the tanker is 7.”

“We have 5 private cars, one commercial car which is a trotro, and the tanker car itself. Casualties were about 4, and two were in critical condition. One had a broken arm, and another was injured in the head. In the process, we called in the media, police, and fire service as well”.