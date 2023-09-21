Nine people have been shot dead in an attack on two buses in Pusiga, in the Upper East Region.

According to Citi News sources, the assailants blocked the buses on their way to Bawku from Cinkaasi in neighbouring Togo at the Gbewaa College of Education police barrier and opened fire.

The security agencies are currently at the scene to assess the situation.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released by the Police

The motive for the attack is unknown, but it comes amid a period of tension in the Upper East Region. There have been several clashes between ethnic groups in the region in recent months.

The injured persons have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment while the deceased have been moved to a morgue.