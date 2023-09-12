The President of the University Students’ Association of Ghana (USAG), Dr. Christian Anderson, has vowed to protect students’ funds from being misused.

This follows reports that some members of the association’s executive team have been critical of the president’s handling of financial matters.

In a statement, Dr. Anderson said that he has instructed the association’s Financial Controller to ensure strict financial accountability and prevent any funds from leaving the association’s coffers.

He said that this move is necessary to change the narrative where outgoing executive members often misuse the organization’s funds.

The USAG executives, led by the General Secretary and Financial Controller, have expressed their full support for the president’s decision. They have also encouraged NEC and Senate members to endorse it as well.

The leadership of USAG has also clarified that Dr. Anderson is not under investigation and intends to take legal action against anyone attempting to misuse the association’s funds or tarnish its reputation.

The president’s decision has been welcomed by students, who have expressed their appreciation for his commitment to transparency and accountability.