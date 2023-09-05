The ultimate winner of the Season 5 edition of Citi TV/Citi FM‘s Voice Factory is set to get a fully paid trip to the United Arab Emirates.

The 11 finalists, who have had a 13-week journey of themed competition, are gearing up for the final night on September 16, 2023, where the winner will be crowned.

The Voice Factory is a singing competition that gives talented Ghanaian singers the chance to showcase their vocal abilities and compete for the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000 and the title of Ghana’s next music star.

The fully paid trip to Dubai is being sponsored by Koppan Hospitality Travel Limited, one of the sponsors of the competition.

The Operations Manager of Koppan Hospitality Travel Limited, Princella Asiedu, said, “Working with an esteemed media house like Citi TV/Citi FM is something we all aspire to do. And then also, when we think about the fact that these contestants are going to go through 13 weeks of competition, it’s a lot of work. Whoever becomes the winner needs a reward after everything, so we thought why not, after 13 weeks of stress, and trying to keep up and all, what you need is a week or few days for you to relax, and get revived from all the stress you have been through getting to the top.”

We don’t invest a lot in such things, but we found out that we have a lot of them, with this reality show [Voice Factory], you will find out that people who are the winners don’t get to go far over when they are over here. So we also felt, if given the opportunity for them to go out to see what’s out there, then they can have some opportunities.”

The semi-finals of the live performances of season 5 of the Voice Factory music reality show on Citi TV came off on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

There will be no live performance this weekend, as the competition is now in the final week leading up to the grand finale on September 16, 2023.

