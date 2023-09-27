WWE legend known for his signature tights and colourful persona, Hulk Hogan tied the knot for the third time on Friday, trading his trademark attire for a tuxedo to marry girlfriend Sky Daily in Florida.

The intimate ceremony, held at Indian Rocks Baptist Church, was attended by close family and friends, including Hogan’s son Nick and Daily’s three children.

Hogan, 70, wore a traditional black tuxedo, while Daily, 45, donned an elegant white wedding dress and 18-karat white gold jewellery encrusted with diamonds. The couple exchanged rings valued at $500,000, according to TMZ.

“My new life starts now!” Hogan wrote alongside a video of the day on Instagram.

This is the third marriage for Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea. He was previously married to Linda, the mother of his two children, Brooke and Nick, from 1983 to 2007.

He then married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, but the couple divorced in 2021.

Hogan and Daily, a yoga instructor, announced their engagement in July at the wedding of friends Corin Nemec and Sabrina Nova.

“It was a low-key wedding… Neither of them wanted over the top, just a small affair with their nearest and dearest to declare their deep love and commitment to each other.”A source told Daily Mail.

Congratulations to the happy couple!