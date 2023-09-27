Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo has waded into the conversation surrounding the increase in the cost of dialysis treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, emphasizing the need for the National Health Insurance Scheme to cover such procedure.

Dumelo’s call comes after a widely circulated image on social media revealed that the price for dialysis had surged from GH¢380 to GH¢765, marking a 101 percent increase.

In a tweet, the aspiring Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency under the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] questioned why dialysis treatment isn’t included in the NHIS, arguing that such an addition is both necessary and achievable.

“Dialysis treatment should be included under the NHIS. It can be done,” he posted.

