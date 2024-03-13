John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to prioritize the revitalisation of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) if the NDC wins the December polls.

He expressed disappointment in the current administration, accusing it of neglecting the NHIS, which he said has led to a decline in the Scheme’s effectiveness.

Addressing church leaders in Tema, Mahama highlighted the NDC’s dedication to ensuring that the NHIS functions effectively to provide quality healthcare for all Ghanaians.

He criticized the alleged lack of funding from the current government, which he indicated has resulted in subscribers facing difficulties in accessing the healthcare services they need without additional charges.

“The basic problem is that the NHIS has almost collapsed. This government is not paying money into the scheme. And once the scheme doesn’t get money, they also cannot pay the facilities for the claims that they make. And so they are forced to charge the patients when the patients come.

“Or else, all they will do is give you a folder, you go and see the doctor. That is the only service you get. For everything else, you have to go outside and pay with cash to get. And so it looks like we are coming back to the cash and carry days. And so what we will do is we will strengthen the NHIS again so that it can give the services that it was designed to give.”

