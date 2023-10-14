Teenage singer, Keziah Adu, is ready to take on the world with her music as she unveils a new song titled ‘Aban Denden’.

The well-produced gospel tune released under Okodie Records features multiple award-winning producer and singer, Nacee.

This project happens to be her first after placing 4th in the 4th season of Adom TV’s Nsoromma music reality show.

‘Aban Denden’, a Twi term which means strong tower or protector, basically reminds believers to remain steadfast in their walk with God.

Keziah Adu, who was born and raised at the cottage of Mile 34 in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District, hopes to get her music recognized in every part of Ghana and beyond.

Her new song, ‘Aban Denden’ featuring Nacee is available on all streaming platforms.

Stream it below