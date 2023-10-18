Members of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association will close their shops for three days beginning November 1, 2023, in protest against the government’s new tax compliance module.

The association is unhappy with the government’s decision to deploy a compliance task force to monitor tax compliance within their sector.

They argue that the tax compliance measures are detrimental to their businesses and livelihoods.

At a press conference held on October 2, 2023, members of the association expressed their dissatisfaction with the government and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for not heeding their calls to reconsider the deployment of the compliance task force.

They strongly opposed the compliance task force and described it as intimidation and a lack of respect towards them.

The association’s Head of Communications, Mr Takyi Addo, clarified that their demand was not for a suspension but a complete abolishment of the tax compliance policy, which they believed posed a threat to their trade and economic well-being.

He was optimistic that the government would intervene and address their concerns promptly else they would take further actions to protect their interests.

“The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association remains committed to engaging in peaceful protests to safeguard their businesses, emphasizing the importance of their contributions to the economy and the well-being of their members,” Mr Addo added.