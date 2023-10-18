Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the government to declare a state of emergency in the areas affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the NDC Flagbearer said “It is clear that the scope and scale of the flooding of communities along the Volta River is bigger than our crippled economy can bear.

“I recommend to Government to declare a State of Emergency in the affected areas and request relief assistance from our bilateral and multilateral partners immediately.”

There have been calls for a state of emergency to be declared as a combined rescue team comprised of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Ghana Armed Forces, and other relief agencies races to rescue people stranded and affected by rising floodwaters from the dams’ spillage, which commenced on September 15, 2023.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) on Tuesday backed calls for President Akufo-Addo to declare a state of emergency, as measures are being taken to provide relief for people affected by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has also called on the government to declare a state of emergency to draw the necessary attention to residents affected by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

Over 20,000 people have been displaced by the spillage of the dam, which commenced last month.