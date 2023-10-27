Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has announced that long-term relief measures for the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage will be taken into consideration during the formulation of the 2024 budget.

Speaking to journalists after touring affected communities on Friday, Mr Ofori-Atta indicated that though the government had made some relief items available for victims, the government was going to continue to do more and also capture it in next year’s budget.

“We have mobilized a few things that we would like to share but I think we are also in the budget season and therefore it will not just be numbers that we are working on but true feelings in the field and therefore the need to look at these social interventions in a real way. We will certainly give this an expression immediately and

also in the budget,” he stated.

Mr Ofori-Atta also used the opportunity to laud Citi FM/Citi TV for its swift and compassionate response in assisting the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

He expressed his deep appreciation for the significant role played by both the Managing Director of Citi FM/Citi TV, Samuel Atta Mensah, and General Manager of Citi TV/Citi FM, Bernard Avle, in providing vital support to the communities affected by the spillage.

“I have got two friends at Citi FM, Sammens and Bernard, who have also put their spirit into this. So we as a country are showing a certain unity which is important if we are to move forward in these very difficult circumstances,” Mr Ofori Atta said.

Citi TV/Citi FM’s relief campaign has been instrumental in providing relief to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage, which has left many communities in dire need of assistance.

Meanwhile, the management of Citi TV and Citi FM has also promised to offer scholarships to the top three Senior High School students in the Torkpo community within the Shai Osudoku district of the Greater Accra Region who excel in this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The scholarships will cover the student’s fees at any tertiary institution in the country.

The announcement was made by Citi TV/Citi FM Managing Director, Samuel Attah-Mensah, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, when management and staff of the media firm went to Torkpo to break ground for the commencement of their “OperationRebuild” initiative.

“OperationRebuild” is aimed at building resettlement centers for persons affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.

The first resettlement center under the “OperationRebuild” initiative will be situated at a school in Torkpo. The center will be converted into classrooms after the floodwaters recede and it is safe for the people to return to their homes.

Once the Torkpo structure is completed, two other areas will also benefit from the initiative.

Each resettlement center will be a dormitory-style building that can accommodate at least 200 people and will come with ancillary facilities such as washrooms.