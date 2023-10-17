The VRA Health Service, led by its Medical Director, Dr Omari-Yeboah has deployed medical support and medicines to cater for victims of the flood as a result of the spilling of the Akosombo dam.

Speaking on the medical interventions put in place to support the communities, Dr Omari-Yeboah explained that they are working closely with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to deploy staff to the affected areas.

“Doctors, Nurses and allied health professionals have been deployed to provide much-needed medical support, the GHS has deployed personnel from other parts of the country to augment the efforts of the medical staff on the ground. We are providing medical, sanitary, lab and pharmacy services at no cost to the citizens”.

In addition to the extra doctors and nurses deployed, Dr Yeboah indicated that his outfit was supplying medicines to support the relief effort.

“As part of the combined efforts, we have also supplied medicines to the Ghana Health Services to help in the relief effort.”

These medical relief supplies include anti-venom serums, painkillers, antibiotics, hand sanitisers, mosquito repellents, gloves, cannulas, dewormers and anti-fungal topical creams,

The VRA Health Service also supplied drugs that targeted specific diseases such as cholera, enteric fever, dysentery, worm infestations, skin infections, snake bites, malaria and Respiratory diseases.

Dr Omari-Yeboah empathized with the affected victims and assured them that VRA was there to help. “We are in this together. It is our sworn duty to serve and we shall serve our community. We will leave no stone unturned in providing the medical support needed.”

Dr Omari-Yeboah reassured the victims that this supply of drugs and medical equipment was just the tip of the iceberg of VRA’s Evacuation Plan and that all affected districts were going to be constantly supplied with vital medical items and drugs.

Dr Omari-Yeboah said “As an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist by training, the women and children are especially of great concern to me, so anything I can do in my power to ensure their health and well-being will be done, As my Chief Executive said, no one will be left behind.

Dr Yeboah assured all that the VRA Health Services team will continue to provide the needed support to the community long after the controlled spill of the Akosombo dam was over. He reiterated that his team was always on standby with staff, ambulances and other medical support at all times, to enhance the efforts of the Ghana Health Service.

VRA, as part of its support system for the affected communities, continues to provide relief items such as large trucks of canned foods, foodstuffs, toiletries, potable drinking water and fresh water tankers on a daily basis.

Safe havens on higher grounds have been created and more communities are being evacuated daily.

Extra care is being given to women, children, the elderly and the sick to limit exposure to diseases and hardships.