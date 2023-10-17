Ghanaian rap icon, Michael Owusu Addo best known as Sarkodie has backed Citi FM/Citi TV’s campaign to collect relief items for the victims affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

In a post, the award-winning rapper called on Ghanaians to contribute to the campaign to help support people who are currently in distress due to the spillage.

The VRA commenced the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several others have submerged their homes due to the spillage.

Citi FM/Citi TV, a prominent radio and television station in Accra is embarking on a crucial campaign to collect relief items for the victims affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Commenting on the campaign in an “X” post, Sarkodie said, “Prayers up to the affected people. Let’s all support and contribute.”

Meanwhile, Citi FM/Citi TV earnestly calls upon the general public to contribute essential items, including food, water, clothing, toiletries, mattresses, and blankets, to provide much-needed support to those affected by this calamity.

How to donate

For your convenience, Citi FM has established a dedicated collection point at its Adabraka office in Accra.

Additionally, you can make monetary contributions via MoMo number: 0550900006 (Omni Media), with reference to “Flood support.”

This campaign exemplifies Citi FM/Citi TV’s unwavering commitment to social responsibility, underpinned by a longstanding tradition of aiding communities in distress.

The station extends a heartfelt appeal to all Ghanaians and corporate organizations to join hands in support of this noble cause.