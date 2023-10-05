The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has denied media reports that he has applied for a plea bargain in the ongoing ambulance case.

In a press release issued on Thursday, October 5, Dr. Forson said the reports are from his detractors who want to court public disaffection for him.

“The publication is without any factual basis and an attempt to court public disaffection to the person of Hon Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.”

“Hon Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has not applied to the Honourable Court or the Attorney General Department for a plea bargain or out-of-court settlement.”

Dr. Forson added that he is ready to defend himself, as he has opened his defence in the ongoing case.

“The record would show that the Honourable Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has opened his defence in the trial and has since called some of his witnesses.”

“Honourable Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has maintained his innocence having pleaded not guilty to the charges.”

On Thursday, July 27, 2023, Dr. Forson’s lawyers moved an application urging the judge to recuse herself from the case.

Dr. Forson’s lawyer, Dr. Abdul Baasit Bamba, argued that it was legally wrong for the judge to hear the motion for recusal herself.

Dr. Bamba made these comments shortly after Justice Botwe announced the outcome of a petition sent to the Chief Justice by another accused person standing trial in the case.

That accused person, Richard Jakpa, had also accused the judge of bias days after he had clashed with the judge during a hearing.

The judge announced in court that a letter from the CJ indicated that she could still proceed with the case. Dr. Bamba then rose to address the court.

He informed the court that they had filed a motion for recusal.

He explained that the judge had made certain comments that had unsettled the politician and led him to conclude that he would not get a fair trial.

Dr. Bamba pointed out that there is a principle of law that where the allegations of bias are so grave as the current one is, the judge against whom it is made should not even be the one to hear the motion of recusal.

“When Your Ladyship suggests that the witness who’s yet to be called and who has not expressed any unwillingness, will be arrested, that is unfair. The issues we are alluding to are so grave to the extent that for My Lady to say that if the person would not come he will be locked up, by Your Ladyship saying that these witnesses to be summoned could be locked up, it is problematic.”

“The order you made that unsettled my client is that his case would be deemed closed if he is not able to get any of his witnesses called. This means we are being denied our right to a fair hearing,” he stated.