The founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has emphasized that his Great Transformational Plan (GTP) contains private-sector financing for infrastructural development.

According to Mr Kyerematen, Ghana’s underdevelopment is because successive governments have tried to fund developmental projects through their budgets, meanwhile, they lack the required funds.

He believes that private-sector financing can help to bridge this gap and accelerate infrastructural development in Ghana.

The GTP is a 15-point plan that aims to transform Ghana into a modern, industrialized nation. It focuses on key areas such as industrialization, agriculture, energy, health, and education.

Mr. Kyerematen believes that industrialization is the key to job creation and economic growth. He has pledged to pursue a vigorous industrialization policy if he is elected president.

Mr Kyerematen expressed hope that he will receive support from the rank and file of the NDC, NPP, CPP, professionals, and the general public.