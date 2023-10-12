The Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CEIC) has expressed its anticipation of expanding its footprint in Ghana.

The Council indicated it is putting plans in place to attract international corporations and businesses into the country to explore and enhance trade and investment between Ghana and the international business community.

Making the disclosure at a press conference as part of a two-day working visit, the chief executive officer of the CEIC, Rosie Glazebrook, underscored the Council’s commitment to improving and fostering trade and investment among member countries of the Commonwealth.

The CEIC, serving as the business arm of the Commonwealth, represents over 2.4 billion people across these nations, boasting a combined Gross Domestic Product of nearly $15 trillion and a combined wealth exceeding $50 trillion.

Ms. Glazebrook also highlighted the Council’s preparedness to open more hubs within Africa to facilitate trade within the Commonwealth by collaborating with the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat.

“We have 12 hubs across the globe, including one here in Ghana. We recently opened one in Cameroon, and we also have hubs in Nigeria and Kenya, which covers East and Central Africa, among the 12, which range from Australia to the Caribbean.

“Africa is a hugely important market for our organization because we really want to support businesses and work in collaboration with partners such as the Africa Continental Free Trade Area as well as with others.”

The CEIC, which currently has nine strategic partners ranging from banks to insurance companies, is part of a network of 155 strategic partners, including major international entities like Zenith Bank, BP, and the Dangote Group. These partnerships, according to Ms. Glazebrook, enable the organization to leverage government business links, facilitating growth for involved organizations.

Ms. Glazebrook further hinted that there is an upcoming Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit in London between November 27 and 28, 2023.

In conclusion, Ms. Glazebrook reiterated the CEIC’s commitment to assisting Ghanaian businesses in collaboration with partners globally, emphasizing support for ventures in India, Australia, the UK, and beyond.

The Chairman of the Ghana Office of the CEIC, Gabby Otchere-Darko, expressed pride in Ghana’s involvement in the organization, while John Obeng Apea, Head of Mission of the CEIC, underscored the organization’s search for dynamic businesses and individuals with a vision.