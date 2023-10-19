The Minister for Trade and Industry, KT Hammond, is celebrating the decision of the Accra High Court to strike out a contempt application filed against him by James Gyakye Quayson’s legal team.

The Adansi Asokwa MP celebrated the ruling as a victory for freedom of speech and urged the Assin North MP’s legal team to go back and familiarize themselves with the laws of Ghana before filing another contempt case against anyone.

“The judge was very articulate to the point, very legal in her analysis, and very clear, and in the end, freedom of speech has been vindicated. I want the lawyers of Gyakye Quayson to understand that you don’t take KT Hammond to court as a victim as stated by his lawyer, Abraham Amaliba.”

“He [Mr Amaliba] stood here, at the forecourt of this very building and told the whole world that they decided to institute this application against me as a victim, and I am no one’s victim at all. They should go back and read the rudiments of the law.”