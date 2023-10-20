The National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has underscored the grave implications of disinformation and fake news for the nation’s peace and security.

He emphasized that the propagation of false narratives through social media platforms poses a substantial threat to Ghana’s security.

Speaking at a conference addressing the Impact of Disinformation on Electoral Integrity, Peace, and Security in Africa, Kan-Dapaah shed light on the challenges associated with disinformation, especially in the wake of recent events, such as the coup in Niger.

Kan-Dapaah stated, “Following the coup in Niger, certain individuals in the academia, civil society, and the media you must have observed have been propagating false narratives in support of a coup or military rule.”

He went on to stress the gravity of the situation, saying, “And let me repeat that today from where I sit, I can confidently say that this information is one of the major security challenges that I have to confront on a daily basis,” he stated.”

The proliferation of false information through various channels has become a growing concern, particularly in the context of national security.