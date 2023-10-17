An Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Dr. Kwame Anim-Boamah has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Until his appointment, Dr. Anim-Boamah was the director of medical affairs at the facility since February 2020.

He has previously held other positions including director of the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

A memo issued by the human resource manager of the facility indicates that Dr. Anim-Boamah’s appointment takes effect on October 30

Below is UGMC HR’s memo on the appointment