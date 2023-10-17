The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has referred the violence that occurred at its Greater Accra Regional Office during the vetting of aspirants for the Odododiodio Constituency parliamentary primary of the party to a Special Committee.

The decision was taken at FEC’s regular meeting on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, after extensive deliberations.

The Special Committee has also been tasked to investigate an appeal process that has been filed in respect of the illegibility of one of the aspirants.

The Special Committee is made up of the following members:

Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho – Former Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana

Dr. Samuel Sarpong – National Vice Chairman, NDC

Mr. George Loh – Deputy, Director Legal, NDC

Obuobia Darko-Opoku – Deputy Director of Communications, NDC

Peter Lanchene Toobu – MP for Wa West Constituency

In the meantime, all processes relative to the party’s parliamentary primary in the Odododiodio Constituency have been put on hold pending the outcome of investigations by the Special Committee.

The NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, signed the press statement announcing FEC’s decision.

The Odododiodio Constituency parliamentary primary has been marred by controversy, with some aspirants accusing the party leadership of bias and favouritism.

The violence that occurred at the NDC’s Greater Accra Regional Office during the vetting of aspirants has been widely condemned and many are hoping that the Special Committee will be able to investigate the matter thoroughly and make appropriate recommendations.

Citi News’ Akosua Otchere was attacked by thugs who vandalised the NDC office at South La.

Click here to read the full statement