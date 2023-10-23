The Ejura Traditional Council led by Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II has announced the commencement of the 2023 edition of the annual Sekeyerene (Yam) Festival.

This year’s celebration which is on the theme, “Creating a Secured Environment for Economic Development of Ejura” was officially unveiled on Friday, 20th October 2023 and will continue until Sunday, 29th October 2023.

Hundreds of Ejura residents, including traditional authorities, well-wishers, prominent politicians and religious leaders attended the event last Friday.

Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II Announces Commencement of the 2023 Sekyerene (Yam) Festival

The Ejurahene, Barima Osei Hwedie II, extends his warmest greetings to our cherished citizens, esteemed guests, and members of the media fraternity as we gather to commence the annual Sekyerene (Yam) Festival.

This longstanding tradition, which serves to unite us in celebration and reflection, holds immense significance for the people of Ejura and those who join us in celebrating this cultural festival.

Commencement of the Festival

On Friday, the 20th of October 2023, we officially mark the commencement of the 2023 Sekyerene Festival, which will continue until Sunday, the 29th of October. With open arms, we welcome our dear citizens and esteemed guests to partake in this joyous occasion. We kindly implore all participants to conduct themselves in a manner befitting the spirit of our festival, ensuring a harmonious, peaceful, and memorable celebration that pays homage to our rich cultural heritage.

Theme: “CREATING A SECURED ENVIRONMENT FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OF EJURA”

This year’s celebration revolves around the theme, “CREATING A SECURED ENVIRONMENT FOR

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OF EJURA.”

Our central objective is to foster collaboration with stakeholders to elevate educational standards within the Ejura community. We firmly believe that education is the cornerstone of a brighter future for our people, and it is our collective responsibility to invest in the development of our youth while ensuring that they are safe.

The 2021 Disturbances

We acknowledge the bitter experiences of June 2021, when Ejura faced significant challenges. On June 28, 2021, two of our sons lost their lives, and four others were injured during a demonstration that turned violent.

Since then, peace has returned to Ejura. Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II commends the community, especially the youth, for embracing peace and ensuring a better future. The entire Ejura community has shown remarkable resilience and unity in working towards a safer Ejura to accelerate development.

Barima Osei Hwedie II extends his heartfelt appreciation to the people of Ejura, particularly the youth, for their remarkable understanding and dedication to maintaining peace. Their commitment to ensuring that the bitter experiences of the past will never be repeated in our beloved community is commendable.

The Ejurahene urges the youth to continue working hand in hand with security agencies to maintain safety and security within our communities.

Special Guest

The 2023 Sekyerene Festival promises a series of notable events. We are honoured to announce that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will grace the festival as the special guest of honour.

He will be accompanied by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry.

During the festival, Vice President Dr. Bawumia will have the privilege of commissioning the ultramodern Police Divisional Headquarters, a significant development project that plays a crucial role in maintaining peace and security within the Ejura Divisional Area.

The Vice President will also present an ambulance to the community, enhancing healthcare delivery and further demonstrating the commitment of the government to the welfare of our people.

Gratitude to our Supporters

I seize the opportunity to convey our heartfelt gratitude to the entire Ejuraman, our friends, well-wishers,

and our friends in the diaspora. Your unwavering support is a testament to the unbreakable bonds we share and our mutual dedication to the well-being of our people.

As we embark on this memorable and fruitful Sekyerene Festival, let us join hands in crafting an environment of peace and prosperity for the people of Ejura.

Thank you, and may the spirit of Sekyerene infuse our hearts with boundless joy and unity.

Issued by:

Barima Osei Hwedie II Ejurahene