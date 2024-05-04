The Executive Chairman of Zoomlion/Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated staff of the company and the broader Jospong Group for their enduring commitment and sacrifices.

Addressing a gathering of employees represented by all the subsidiaries at the headquarters of the conglomerate in Accra to inaugurate this year’s employee month, Dr. Agyepong lauded them as the bedrock of the company’s growth and global success.

He emphasized the theme “Dare to Dream,” urging staff to reflect on their individual empowerment and its collective impact on the company’s success.

Dr. Agyepong placed emphasis on the company’s core values of stewardship and people focus, calling on all workers to prioritize the welfare of their colleagues, including retirees. He accentuated the importance of mutual respect and camaraderie among employees, highlighting the diverse backgrounds that enrich the Jospong family.

Dr. Agyepong expressed his clear wish for God’s protection and long life for all employees to enjoy the fruits of their labour.

He urged a culture of unconditional love and forgiveness, drawing inspiration from 1 Corinthians 13.

Subsequent to the above, he advised strategic retirement planning to be considered highly and announced a significant annual allocation for staff welfare, including low-interest loans for personal empowerment.

The guest speaker of the event, Dr. Helen Hagan urged employees to give their best in their roles, likening it to serving a higher purpose. She emphasized the importance of retirement planning for individuals of all ages. The event encapsulated the company’s ethos of valuing its workforce as the driving force behind its accomplishments.

The event was well-attended by Chief Operating Officers of the various clusters, Managing Directors, Chief Directors, and others.

The event featured a mini market with after-event sales. Food and drinks were plentiful. Past employees who are now retired were also in attendance.