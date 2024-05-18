The highly-anticipated premiere of Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lilwin’s movie, “A Country Called Ghana” was a huge success, selling out all the seats.

The glamorous event which took place at the National Theatre on Friday, May 17, 2024, brought together a dazzling array of Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities including Medikal, Kalybos, Guru, and Akrobeto.

Other well-known personalities and celebrities like Awilo Sharp Sharp, Ahuofe Patri, David Osei, D Cryme and Kofi Akpaloo, who is the leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana [LPG] also graced the occasion.

The event was undoubtedly spectacular with the attendance of these A-listers. Attendees who spoke to GhanaWeekend after the event praised Lilwin for hosting such a successful premiere.

“A Country Called Ghana” is a Ghanaian and Nigerian collaboration which was directed by Fiifi Gha bin and produced by Lilwin

It features some of the legendary actors in Africa such as Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, Victor Osuagwu better known as Awilo Sharp Sharp, PAA George, Sweet Mimi, and Lilwin among others.

The premiere continues at the KNUST CCB Auditorium in Kumasi on May 25 and the last premiere at the Eubsett Hotel in Sunyani on June 1, 2024.

Watch the video below