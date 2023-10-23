One-time UEFA Champions League winner Ryan Bertrand has described Kamaldeen Sulemana as a ‘dangerous’ footballer with excellent prospects.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian international has had a patchy start at Southampton, a club that Ryan Bertrand has also featured for and had the best time at.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has played 25 games with The Saints, scoring twice and picking up only three assists.

According to Bertrand, he believes there is more for improvement for Kamaldeen.

In an exclusive interview with Citi Sports, Ryan Bertrand expressed his belief that Sulemana is still adapting to the club but possesses the tools to excel at Southampton as they aim to return to the Premier League.