Black Stars team doctor, Prince Pambo, has provided an update on the players who were unable to join the squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic due to injuries.

Ghana is scheduled to face the Central Africans on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Notable among the absentees are Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Joseph Wolaccott.

Regarding Thomas Partey:

He suffered a groin injury during a training session on Thursday, August 31, 2023. He is presently unavailable, and the club’s medical staff anticipates that he will be sidelined for a few weeks.

Regarding Daniel Amartey:

He sustained a hamstring injury on Sunday, August 27, 2023, during training and is currently in recovery. Club doctors estimate his absence to be around two weeks.

Concerning Majeed Ashimeru:

He picked up a hamstring injury in early August during training and is expected to be out of action for several weeks.

Joseph Wolacott:

Joseph suffered a thigh (quadriceps) injury in mid-August during training. His recovery period is estimated to be approximately eight weeks from the date of the injury.

Kamaldeen Sulemana:

The winger suffered a hamstring injury sometime in July. While he is currently engaged in running and fieldwork, he has not yet resumed team training. Club doctors project that he should return to play in a few weeks.

Mohammed Salisu:

Salisu is still undergoing rehabilitation with his club due to a longstanding injury (Osteitis Pubis). Club doctors will continue to provide updates on his progress.

Benjamin Tetteh:

He sustained a quadriceps injury on Friday, August 25, 2023, during training and is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks, according to his club’s medical staff.