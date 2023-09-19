Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is poised to participate in Southampton’s upcoming match against Ipswich Town in the English Championship, thanks to a successful appeal by Southampton against a red card issued to Sulemana during a previous encounter.

In their previous game, Southampton suffered a 1-4 defeat to Leicester City, and towards the end of the match, the 21-year-old Sulemana was controversially shown a red card for a challenge on Leicester defender James Justin.

Initially, it appeared that Sulemana would be sidelined for three matches as a result of the red card. However, Southampton launched an appeal against the decision, ultimately emerging victorious, which led to Sulemana’s reinstatement.

A spokesperson for the English FA confirmed, “Kamaldeen Sulemana will be eligible to play in Southampton’s next three fixtures following the successful challenge of his wrongful dismissal. He was sent off for a serious foul during their EFL Championship clash against Leicester City on Friday, September 15.”

Sulemana made his season debut in the match against Leicester, but Southampton now finds themselves in ninth place in the Championship with 10 points. In contrast, Ipswich stands third in the 24-team league standings, boasting 15 points.