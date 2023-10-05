Faith Aku Dzakpasu, a teacher at GRETA ‘D’ Shepherd 2 Basic School in the Greater Accra Region, was crowned the overall Best Teacher at the 2023 Ghana Teachers Prize ceremony in Takoradi.

She received a three-bedroom house as her prize, while the second-best teacher, Mohammed Ibrahim from Sefwi Wiawso Senior High Technical School in the Western North Region, and Rachel Afriyie of Pabi MA Primary School in the Eastern Region, both received pickup vehicles.

October 5th is World Teachers Day, a day set aside to acknowledge and honour teachers for their immense contributions to nurturing the country’s human resources.

In Ghana, the National Best Teachers Award was instituted in 1994 and later renamed the Ghana Teachers Prize.

President Nana Akufo-Addo graced the 2023 Teachers’ Awards event, where 15 distinguished teachers were honoured.

While congratulating the teachers, he praised the critical role that teachers have played and continue to play in Ghana’s development and emphasized that they deserve to be recognized.

In her acceptance speech, Ms. Dzakpasu thanked the Teacher Union, her parents, and the teachers who nurtured her.

She also challenged her colleagues and teachers to adapt and innovate new ways to teach their students to help them achieve their full potential.

The President of the Ghana National Teachers Association (GNAT), Rev. Isaac Owusu, and other teachers called on the government to motivate teachers with special allowances, especially those in deprived communities, to encourage them to give their best.

The Minister of Education, for his part, said that the government remains committed to ensuring modern teaching across the country.