The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called on Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), to promptly retract his disparaging remarks and issue an apology to the OccupyBoG protesters.

This follows the Governor’s dismissal of calls by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Minority caucus in Parliament for him to resign.

Dr. Addison in an interview with an international business website, Central Banking, said he was not stepping down and described the protest by the NDC as “completely unnecessary.”

“The Minority in parliament have many channels to channel their grievances in civilised societies, not through demonstrations in the streets as hooligans,” Addison added in reference to the #OccupyBoGProtest.

In a Thursday interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Ablakwa asserted, “He (Ernest Addison) must retract and apologise. And I can assure you that we take a very serious view of this matter. We condemn the statement he has made.”

“We are not going to take it lightly and on behalf of all the people we represent who are already outraged by those comments, we are going to make sure that this governor is removed from that position.”