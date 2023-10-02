President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed that all national flags should fly at half-mast from Monday, October 2, 2023, to Sunday, October 8, 2023, in honour of former First Lady Mrs Theresa Kufuor, who passed away on October 1, 2023.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, issued a statement on Monday stressing that Mrs. Kufuor lived a life of compassion, unwavering dedication, and selfless service to the people of Ghana.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to President J.A. Kufuor and the family as we collectively mourn the loss of a remarkable woman who touched the hearts of many,” he added.

Mrs. Kufuor was the wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who served from 2001 to 2009.