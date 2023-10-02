The Ghana Police Service has given the green light for the Minority Caucus in Parliament to embark on its demonstration against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

The police have outlined the designated routes the protesters are to use.

Addressing journalists on October 2, ahead of the protest, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, said the protesters are expected to converge at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and proceed to Adabraka – Ridge Roundabout – National Theatre Traffic Light -High Court Complex Traffic Light – Attah Mills Highway and make a U-Turn at the National Lottery Authority and terminate at the Independence Square.

The police service assured deploying enough officers to ensure peace and security throughout the picketing period.

Some roads have been earmarked for blocking during the course of the demonstration.

The road from Independence Square in front of the National Lottery Authority towards the Old Parliament Traffic Light will be blocked temporarily to vehicular traffic for the exercise.

The blocked roads will be diverted through the Starlet Traffic Light through the Ministries Traffic Light to pass in front of the Office of the Department of Urban Roads, through the National Lottery Authority, to link up with the AMA office Road to EOCO and take a detour back to the John Evans Atta Mills Highway at the old Parliament Traffic Light intersection.

The Ghana Police Service at the press conference assured of its commitment to working with the Minority to ensure a peaceful protest.

The police also urged journalist who will be deployed for the protest to come with some identification to facilitate their movements.

The protest had been postponed several times due to a stalemate between the police and the Minority over the routes.

The Minority is staging the protest to demand the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies after the Bank recorded a GH¢60.81 billion loss in the 2022 fiscal year and the use of over $250 million for the construction of a new headquarters for the apex bank.