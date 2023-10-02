At least five people are in critical condition at the Ho Hospital after a tipper truck lost its brakes and collided with multiple cars on the God Dey-Access Bank stretch in Ho Bankoe on Monday afternoon.

The horrific accident caused extensive damage to at least eight vehicles, including two taxis, rendering them unidentifiable.

Gideon Agbesi, a taxi driver in Ho, was one of the victims of the crash.

He said he had to quickly escape for his life after hearing the deafening noise of the oncoming tipper truck.

Personnel from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service were at the scene to clear the wreckage of the damaged vehicles and ensure the uninterrupted flow of traffic.