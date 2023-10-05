Delegates of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will exercise their voting rights to decide whether to re-elect Kurt Okraku as President and appoint other members of the Executive Council.

The agenda for Thursday’s session revolves around demonstrating confidence in Kurt Okraku, who faces no opposition after George Afriyie’s disqualification.

His current term expires on October 25, 2023, and there is a risk of a leadership vacuum if his mandate ends without a successor, necessitating the election despite attempts by George Afriyie to halt it through an injunction.

Despite the looming threat of an injunction notice, GFA executives, well aware of the situation, have chosen to proceed with the electoral process.

The election will also include voting for the following positions:

Election of Executive Council Member (1 Women’s Premier League Representative).

Election of Executive Council Members (3 Division One League Representatives).

Election of Executive Council Members (5 Premier League Representatives).

GFA President.

Background:

The GFA had scheduled its Congress in Tamale for September 27, 2023. However, King Faisal applied for an injunction, leading to the rescheduling of the assembly for early next month.

King Faisal’s argument is that a valid Congress cannot take place to elect the President until new Executive Council (Exco) representatives are duly elected. The club contends that opening nominations for the GFA President’s election before Exco elections are held is both improper and illegal.

Furthermore, King Faisal, based in Kumasi, seeks a declaration that any resolutions passed by the current Exco regarding the GFA President’s election before Exco representatives are chosen constitute a breach of trust, confidence, and loyalty.

George Afriyie Saga:

Sources from Citi Sports suggest that George Afriyie was encouraged behind the scenes to discontinue his legal proceedings and file for a restraining order on the elections. It remains unconfirmed whether the GFA has received the injunction or if George Afriyie’s appeal to the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) has been unsuccessful.

According to widespread media reports, Amaju Pinnick, former Nigeria Football Federation president, held discussions with George Afriyie and others in an attempt to resolve the dispute by offering the aggrieved party a position on the Black Stars World Cup qualifiers committee. This offer, however, was rejected outright.

