The nine-member investigative committee set up by the Western Regional Coordinating Council to investigate the September 9, 2023 quarry explosives disaster in the Kobina-Andoh-Anto-Aboso area of the Shama District has failed to complete its work and present its report within the three-week mandated period.

The investigative committee, established on September 11, 2023, had terms of reference to investigate the cause of the explosives disaster at the Chinese-owned STA Addsams (OMNI) quarry site that killed six people, their permitting status, and make recommendations to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

However, Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, who inaugurated the committee told Citi News that the team has asked for a one-week extension.

“They have not fished their work. They have come to ask for an extension to do some extra work in some of the communities. So I am hoping that next week Tuesday, they will present it [the report],” he said.