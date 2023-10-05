The Ghana Nurse and Midwife Trainees’ Association (GNMTA) is calling on the government to pay all unpaid allowances due to its members.

According to the association, the non-payment of the allowances for two years has made life unbearable for trainee nurses and midwives.

The leadership of the association says all efforts to get the government, through the Ministry of Health, to pay them their unpaid allowances have proven futile.

Speaking to Citi News, Pascal Adumbisa, the National President of the Ghana Nurse and Midwife Trainees’ Association, says his outfit will use all reasonable and lawful means to ensure that the allowances are paid.

“We are owed about almost two years and others are also owed about eighteen months and those in the second year are owed about sixteen months and some are owed fourteen months. So we issued a statement on July 25 to the government that it should come through for us because we have had engagements with stakeholders on the issue of allowance, but we have not had any response from the Ministry.”