Samuel Atta Akyea, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee investigating a leaked tape scheming to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has denied allegations of bias against the IGP.

Lawyer for the IGP, Kwame Gyan, accused Atta Akyea of unfair treatment against the IGP, but the Abuakwa South MP has refuted these claims stating that he has steered the affairs of the committee without prejudice.

“The word doctored is what did not sit well with him, but I said is deduced from how it started. Was I not together with my committee members who afforded the IGP the best opportunity to speak to the press?

“The same chairman who afforded the IGP together with my committee members the opportunity to speak to the press is being biased. It’s a baseless allegation and the rest of the committee members thought that the lawyer who said it would be bold to say it again, and they will respond, but he didn’t”.

Atta Akyea also clarified the reasons behind the committee’s refusal to prevent members of the Police Service Management Board into Tuesday’s in-camera hearing.

“It will not be fair for non-witnesses to be present, that was the thinking of the committee. What’s the meaning of the in-camera? What’s the discrimination here? Why should we admit senior officers to come when they’re not going to speak? These are some absurd positions some can say and get away with it,” he stated.