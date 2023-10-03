22-year-old “Gen-Z Baddie, “Ilebaye Odiniya, has emerged as the winner of the eighth season of Big Brother Naija, tagged All-Stars.

She was announced the winner of the show on Sunday, October 1, 2023, after defeating other finalists Mercy, Ceec, Adekunle, Cross, and Pere.

Despite facing challenges in forming relationships within the house, Ilebaye proved to be a strategic player this season.

She also garnered a lot of fans, known as Arisers, after it was perceived that she was being bullied by other housemates.

Ilebaye came to the limelight after participating in the season 7 edition of the show tagged, Level Up.

She was evicted from the show after only three weeks, but she made a comeback for the All-Stars season and proved herself to be a worthy winner.

In a surprising twist, the show ended with the top three female finalists for the first time ever. This was after Cross, Pere, and Adekunle were evicted respectively. Ilebaye is also the youngest housemate to ever win the show.

The show officially ended on Sunday after airing for 72 days. Ilebaye goes home with N120m and other mouthwatering prizes.